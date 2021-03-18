Lehner (concussion) will suit up for Wednesday's game against the Sharks, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Lehner will make his first appearance since Feb. 7, as he endured an extended stay in the league's concussion protocol. Marc-Andre Fleury will start Wednesday. Lehner should get his next starting nod soon. Prior to the concussion, Lehner recorded an .890 save percentage and a 3-1-1 record.
