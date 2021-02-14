Lehner (upper body) will not dress for Sunday's game versus the Avalanche, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal
Lehner will miss a third straight game with the injury. Marc-Andre Fleury continues to handle the starting duties while Oscar Dansk serves as the Golden Knights' backup. Lehner will try to get healthy for Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Out Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Won't dress Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Wins back-and-forth contest•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Blue-paint bound Sunday•