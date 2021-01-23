Lehner will defend the road net in Friday's game against the Coyotes, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Lehner has allowed just four goals on 54 shots this year -- a .926 save percentage. He and Marc-Andre Fleury have been switching off in the blue paint this year, a strategy that has the team undefeated through four games. Both Lehner and Fleury have defeated the Coyotes this year, facing a combined 55 shots between the two contests.