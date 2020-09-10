Lehner will patrol the crease for Thursday's Game 3 showdown against Dallas, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Lehner was locked in the Game 2 victory Tuesday, stopping all 24 shots he faced in the victory. The Swede took a back seat to Marc-Andre Fleury in Game 1, however, it's likely that it's Lehner's crease going forward should he continue to play well. Since the NHL's restart, Lehner has gone 9-4-0 along with a 1.84 GAA and .924 save percentage in 13 appearances.