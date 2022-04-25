Lehner will undergo shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the season.
It was earlier reported -- and later refuted -- that Lehner would have season-ending knee surgery. As it turns out, the 30-year-old netminder will actually have surgery on his shoulder after he was originally injured on Feb. 9 against Calgary. He finished the season 23-17-2 with a 2.83 GAA and a .907 save percentage. Lehner should be ready for the start of next season's training camp but more information on his status should be available after the procedure. In his absence, Logan Thompson and Jiri Patera are expected to handle the last three games of the regular season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Expected to suit up Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: May not be done for season•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Undergoing season-ending surgery•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Pulled at odd time•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Guarding cage Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Falls short against Devils•