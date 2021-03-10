Lehner (upper body) will head to the minors on a conditioning loan and practice with AHL Henderson.

Lehner likely won't play in any minor-league contests, but he'll head to Vegas' AHL affiliate to get in a few practices as he works his way back from an upper-body injury that's kept him sidelined for over a month. At this point it isn't clear how long Lehner will remain with Henderson, but it's safe to assume he'll be close to returning to game action whenever he gets recalled by the Golden Knights.