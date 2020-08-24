Lehner turned in a 26-save shutout in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Canucks in Game 1.

Lehner was sharp in goal, and the Golden Knights' skaters combined to block an additional 25 shots to help their goalie. The 29-year-old Lehner has won six of his seven starts in the playoffs, and Sunday was his first shutout. He's allowed 15 total goals. He'll likely be in goal for Tuesday's Game 2.