Lehner (upper body) was placed on the injured reserve retroactive to Feb. 11, according to the NHL's official site.
Lehner will miss his 13th consecutive game Monday but is approaching his return. It's unclear if he'll get an even share of playing time once healthy considering Marc-Andre Fleury's terrific level of play in his absence.
