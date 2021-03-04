Lehner (upper body) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Wild, per the NHL's official media site.
Marc-Andre Fleury will make a 10th straight start with Lehner still out. Oscar Dansk will serve as Fleury's backup until Lehner is ready to return.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Not expected to travel•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Not suiting up Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Won't travel for Saturday's contest•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Not dressed Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Remains out•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Out Saturday•