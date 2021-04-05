Lehner was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating that he'll start in Monday's road game versus the Blues, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Lehner has been dominant since returning from a concussion, posting a .942 save percentage and a 3-0-1 record. He defeated the Blues once in that stretch as well, stopping 15 of 16 shots. The Blues have lost six straight games, totaling just seven goals during that span.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Loses close game in shootout•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Facing Wild•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Strong play continues•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Slated to start Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Lightly tested in win•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Facing Blues on Monday•