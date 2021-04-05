Lehner was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating that he'll start in Monday's road game versus the Blues, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Lehner has been dominant since returning from a concussion, posting a .942 save percentage and a 3-0-1 record. He defeated the Blues once in that stretch as well, stopping 15 of 16 shots. The Blues have lost six straight games, totaling just seven goals during that span.