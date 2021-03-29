Lehner was the first goalie off from morning skate, indicating that he'll start in Monday's home game versus the Kings, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Since returning from a concussion, Lehner has won both of his starts, steering away 38 of 41 shots in the process. Marc-Andre Fleury is still the No. 1, but Lehner's is making a case to create a 1A-1B tandem yet again. The Kings have proven to be a tough challenger this season, but they've lost five of their last seven games while averaging 1.9 goals.