Per Jesse Granger of The Athletic, Lehner was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll be between the pipes for Friday's home game against Arizona.

Lehner was sharp in his last start Monday against St. Louis, stopping 31 of 32 shots en route to a blowout 6-1 victory. He'll attempt to earn his eighth win of the season in a home matchup with an Arizona team that's averaging 2.63 goals per game on the road this campaign, 20th in the NHL.