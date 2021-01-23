Lehner allowed four goals on 25 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Lehner beat the Coyotes on Monday in Vegas, but the home team has won all three meetings between the two teams so far. Friday was easily the worst of Lehner's three starts this year, but nobody's perfect. Head coach Pete DeBoer has alternated his goalies through five games -- Marc-Andre Fleury is in line for Sunday's start if that pattern holds, but we haven't seen what the boss does after a loss yet.