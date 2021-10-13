Lehner stopped 28 of 31 shots in a 4-3 win over the Kraken on Tuesday.

Lehner was solid in the first period before struggling with puck control on the Kraken's pair of tallies in the second. The Swede bounced back well, only allowing a third goal to Morgan Geekie. It's a good start to the year for Lehner, who should have a chance to challenge his career high of 59 games played from 2016-17 with the Sabres. The Golden Knights' first road trip is to Los Angeles on Thursday, and the 30-year-old will probably get the nod for that contest.