Lehner stopped 28 of 31 shots in a 4-3 win over the Kraken on Tuesday.
Lehner was solid in the first period before struggling with puck control on the Kraken's pair of tallies in the second. The Swede bounced back well, only allowing a third goal to Morgan Geekie. It's a good start to the year for Lehner, who should have a chance to challenge his career high of 59 games played from 2016-17 with the Sabres. The Golden Knights' first road trip is to Los Angeles on Thursday, and the 30-year-old will probably get the nod for that contest.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: In goal Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Set to start Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Back at practice•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Exits with minor injury•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Starting versus Kings on Thursday•