Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Stands tall in shutout win
Lehner posted a 27-save shutout in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.
A smothering defensive effort was spearheaded by Lehner, who picked up his first shutout of the year and the 15th of his career. He's won both of his starts since he was traded to Vegas. The 28-year-old goalie has an 18-10-5 record with a 2.89 GAA and a .921 save percentage through 35 contests. Tuesday was also Lehner's 300th career appearance.
