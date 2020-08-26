Lehner will start between the pipes for Tuesday's Game 2 matchup against Vancouver, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

Lehner was sensational to open up the series, stopping all 26 shots he faced en route to a shutout in the 5-0 win. Since the season resumed, Lehner has gone an astounding 6-1-0 along with a 2.10 GAA and .918 save percentage in seven starts. With the Golden Knights trending at a -210 favorite, the 29-year-old is a solid DFS option for the Tuesday slate.