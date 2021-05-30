Lehner was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate and is expected to start Game 1 against Colorado on Sunday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Marc-Andre Fleury played every minute of the hard-fought seven-game series with Minnesota in Round 1, so Lehner will sub in to give him some rest. Lehner isn't exactly a pushover as far as No. 2 netminders go, as his 2.29 GAA, .913 save percentage and 13-4-2 record this year illustrate, so anyone backing Vegas in Game 1 shouldn't be scared away by the change in net.