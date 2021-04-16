Per David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal, Lehner was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll defend the blue paint during Friday's road game versus the Ducks.

Lehner was solid in his last start Monday against LA, turning aside 26 of 28 shots en route to a 4-2 win. The 29-year-old Swede will try to secure his 13th victory of the year in a road matchup with an Anaheim team that's averaging just 1.83 goals per game at home this campaign, worst in the NHL.