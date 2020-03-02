Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Starting in net Tuesday
Lehner will get the home start against New Jersey on Tuesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Lehner earned second-star honors in his Golden Knights debut by turning aside 32 of 34 shots against the Sabres. Marc-Andre Fleury played Sunday against the Kings, and the duo will likely switch off starts down the stretch to keep both fresh for a Stanley Cup push. The Devils have won two of their last five road games, and they rank 25th in the league with 2.39 goals per road contest.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Wins in team debut•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Making Golden Knights debut•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Dealt to Vegas•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Blown away in third period•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Gets starting nod•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Surrenders four goals in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.