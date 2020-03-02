Play

Lehner will get the home start against New Jersey on Tuesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Lehner earned second-star honors in his Golden Knights debut by turning aside 32 of 34 shots against the Sabres. Marc-Andre Fleury played Sunday against the Kings, and the duo will likely switch off starts down the stretch to keep both fresh for a Stanley Cup push. The Devils have won two of their last five road games, and they rank 25th in the league with 2.39 goals per road contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories