Lehner will get the home start against New Jersey on Tuesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Lehner earned second-star honors in his Golden Knights debut by turning aside 32 of 34 shots against the Sabres. Marc-Andre Fleury played Sunday against the Kings, and the duo will likely switch off starts down the stretch to keep both fresh for a Stanley Cup push. The Devils have won two of their last five road games, and they rank 25th in the league with 2.39 goals per road contest.