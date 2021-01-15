Lehner will protect the home goal in Thursday's game versus the Ducks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Lehner won all three of his regular-season appearances for the Golden Knights after he was traded from the Blackhawks last season. It's expected the 29-year-old goalie will split time frequently with Marc-Andre Fleury, but Lehner will get the home opener.
