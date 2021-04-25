Lehner will protect the road goal versus the Ducks on Saturday, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.
It's Lehner's turn in the goalie rotation again. He picked up a 3-2 shootout win over the Sharks on Monday, and a matchup with the lowly Ducks should work well for the Swede. Lehner enters Saturday on a five-game winning streak.
