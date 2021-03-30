Lehner stopped 24 of 25 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Lehner has allowed just four goals in three starts since he returned from a concussion. In Monday's game, he gave up a goal to Matt Roy one minute into the first period, then played perfectly after that. Lehner has a 6-1-1 record with a 2.35 GAA and a .906 save percentage in eight games. Marc-Andre Fleury didn't dress for Monday's contest -- if that's due to an injury, Lehner could see the bulk of the starts going forward.