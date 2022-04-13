Lehner allowed five goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Lehner has seen the Canucks in three of his last four outings, allowing 12 goals on 86 shots in those meetings. Shea Theodore put the Golden Knights on his back to force overtime in this contest, but Lehner allowed Quinn Hughes to score on a rebound early in overtime. For the season, Lehner is now 23-16-2 with a 2.82 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 42 outings. Another tough matchup awaits Thursday in Calgary.