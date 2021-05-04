Lehner allowed six goals on 32 shots in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Wild.

Lehner needed to protect a two-goal lead in the final 10 minutes of the game, but he gave up three goals in that span. The Swede has had very few ugly games, but this was one them. He dropped to 12-3-2 with a 2.27 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 17 outings. If the Golden Knights stick to their goalie rotation, Marc-Andre Fleury would start Wednesday's rematch with the Wild.