Lehner will take on the Canucks in Game 5 on Tuesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Lehner has been something of a brick wall in the series, turning aside a whopping 79 of 83 shots through Games 1-3. He got a breather in the second of a back-to-back set in Game 4 on Sunday, so he should be nice and fresh to help propel Vegas into Round 3 with a victory Tuesday.
