Lehner stopped 18 of 20 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Stars in Game 4.

Lehner was unable to protect a one-goal lead, allowing Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn to put the Stars ahead by the end of the second period. The Golden Knights were unable to break through in the third, and Lehner took his second consecutive loss. The Swede has leaked five goals on his last 43 shots, which hasn't been good enough in a tightly-contested series. A starting goalie for Monday's Game 5 has yet to be named.