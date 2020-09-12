Lehner will tend the twine in Saturday's Game 4 versus the Stars, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Lehner allowed three goals on 23 shots in Thursday's overtime loss, but he's bounced back well this postseason. The last three times he allowed three or more goals in a game, he followed up with a shutout in the next outing. The Golden Knights will lean on him for that caliber of play with a chance to even the series on the line.