Lehner will patrol the crease for Friday's Game 7 showdown with Vancouver, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

Lehner took back-to-back losses in Games 5 and 6, allowing a combined five goals on 39 shots, but Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer will rely on him once more in the important Game 7 contest. The 29-year-old netminder owns a 2.17 GAA and .914 save percentage in 11 games this postseason.