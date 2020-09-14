Lehner will patrol the crease for Game 5 against the Stars on Monday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
After shutting Dallas out in Game 2, Lehner has lost his last two starts, allowing five goals on 43 shots. With the Golden Knights facing elimination, they'll turn to the 29-year-old once more to try and extend the season.
