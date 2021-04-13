Lehner will get the starting nod for Monday's game in Los Angeles, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal
No surprise here with Lehner drawing the start in the second night of a back-to-back set after Marc-Andre Fleury shut out the Coyotes on Sunday. Lehner has been stellar since he returned from injury, going 4-1-0 with a 1.81 GAA and .932 save percentage over his last five appearances. He's a perfect 3-0-0 against the Kings this year, allowing a combined six goals on 82 shots.
