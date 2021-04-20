Lehner will patrol the blue paint in Monday's home contest against the Sharks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Since returning from injury in mid-March, Lehner has been lights out, going 7-0-1 with a 1.61 GAA and .937 save percentage. In his last outing, the 29-year-old stopped all 16 shots by the Ducks to earn his first shutout of the season. He'll look to pick up his fifth straight win Monday against a San Jose team that's averaging just 2.11 goals per game this month.