Lehner will patrol the blue paint for Monday's contest against the Wild, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Lehner saw his six-game winning streak come to an end after allowing two goals on 31 shots against the Coyotes on Friday. Over his last 11 games, he's 9-1-1 with a 1.61 GAA and .938 save percentage. He's allowed two or fewer goals in all but one of those contests. The 29-year-old has faced the Wild just once this season, allowing two goals on 37 shots in an overtime loss.