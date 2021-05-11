Lehner is expected to get the starting nod for Monday's home contest against the Avalanche, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

After a month of dominant play, Lehner has stumbled a bit down the stretch. He's coughed up nine goals on just 57 shots in his last two outings. Still, the 29-year-old owns a respectable .917 save percentage and 2.30 GAA through 18 games this season. Monday's contest will be Lehner's first look at Colorado's lethal offense.