Lehner will start in Monday's round-robin tilt against the Stars, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
The Golden Knights will likely use their round-robin contests to decide whether Lehner or Marc-Andre Fleury will be the team's No. 1 goaltender for the postseason. With Lehner drawing the first nod, he appears to be the lead candidate. In just three games with Vegas before the league shutdown, the 29-year-old went 3-0-0 with a .940 save percentage and 1.67 GAA.
