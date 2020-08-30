Lehner will patrol the blue paint in Game 3 on Saturday against Vancouver, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

After stopping all 26 shots he faced in a Game 1 shutout win, Lehner coughed up four goals on 26 shots as the Canucks tied the series in Game 2. For the postseason, he's sporting a .909 save percentage and 2.34 GAA alongside a 6-2-0 record.