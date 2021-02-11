Lehner will guard the cage against Anaheim at home Thursday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

This comes as no surprise as Lehner and Marc-Andre Fleury have alternated every start so far this season. The 29-year-old has hit a bump in the road over his last few starts, going 1-1-1 while allowing 11 goals on 82 shots. Thursday will be a good chance for him to get back on track as the Ducks average the second-fewest goals per game in the NHL.