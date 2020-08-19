Lehner will play in goal in Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Blackhawks, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.
Lehner gave up two goals on 24 shots in a 3-1 loss in Game 4, which was his first loss in five postseason outings. He'll attempt to clinch the series for the Golden Knights with his second try.
