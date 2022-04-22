Lehner is set to undergo season-ending knee surgery, ESPN.com's Emily Kaplan reports.

Lehner tried to battle through his knee injury, but according to Kaplan, his "body finally gave out," hence the decision to undergo season-ending surgery. The Golden Knights, who are still battling for a playoff spot, will now have to turn to Logan Thompson as their No. 1 option in net. Lehner will end the year having gone 23-17-2 while posting a 2.83 GAA and .907 save percentage through 44 appearances.