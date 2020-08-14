Lehner made 22 saves Thursday in a 4-3 OT win over Chicago in Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round.
He bent in the second when the Hawks scored three times. But Lehner was good enough to deliver the win. He's up 2-0 over his former team with Game 3 on Saturday.
