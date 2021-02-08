Lehner stopped 29 of 32 shots in a 4-3 win over the Kings on Sunday.

The two teams combined for five goals in the first period before things settled down. Lehner was solid over the final two frames, allowing only one goal on the final 20 shots from the Kings. The Swede improved to 3-1-1 with a 2.96 GAA and an .890 save percentage in five appearances. The Golden Knights have alternated their goalies so far this year, which would suggest Marc-Andre Fleury gets Tuesday's game versus the Ducks while Lehner would face them Thursday if the pattern holds.