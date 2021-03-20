Lehner made 23 saves on 25 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Lehner was victorious in his first start since Feb. 7 -- he missed the last 18 games with a concussion. The 29-year-old improved to 4-1-1 with a 2.80 GAA and an .894 save percentage in six appearances. Prior to his concussion, Lehner and Marc-Andre Fleury split the goaltending duties evenly. Time will tell if head coach Pete DeBeor resumes that rotation now that Lehner's back.