Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Wins in team debut
Lehner turned aside 32 of 34 shots in a 4-2 win over the Sabres.
Lehner was impressive in his first start with the Golden Knights, frequently making big saves. The 28-year-old improved to 17-10-5 with a 2.98 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 34 appearances. It's likely Lehner will split time with Marc-Andre Fleury down the stretch -- head coach Pete DeBoer essentially has two No. 1 goalies to utilize.
