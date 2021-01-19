Lehner allowed two goals on 32 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Lehner found himself in a 2-0 hole halfway through the game, but the Golden Knights rallied for four straight scores to bail him out. The 29-year-old has allowed two goals in each of his two starts, so he's not really dominating yet. Wins are wins, however, and Lehner's had no trouble delivering those -- he's yet to lose as a Golden Knight in a regular season game. He also went 9-7 with a 1.99 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 16 playoff appearances. While Lehner has done well, Marc-Andre Fleury could be in line for Wednesday's start in the second of four straight games versus the Coyotes.