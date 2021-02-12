Lehner (undisclosed) won't be in uniform for Thursday's game against Anaheim, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Per a previous report, Lehner was supposed to get the starting nod for Thursday's game. The specifics of the absence are unclear at this time, but Marc-Andre Fleury will get the starting nod. It's possible that the team could shed a light on Lehner's absence in the coming days, but Oscar Dansk will back up Fleury on Thursday.
