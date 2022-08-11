Lehner will miss the entirety of the 2022-23 season due to pending hip surgery, the team announced Thursday.

Lehner was already in doubt for the start of training camp after having offseason shoulder surgery but it appears the netminder is dealing with a more significant injury. With Lehner sidelined, the Knights will have to turn to either career-backup Laurent Brossoit (undisclosed), who is dealing with an injury of his own, or up-and-comer Logan Thompson. While not yet official, Lehner will no doubt be placed on long-term injured reserve when the season starts to give Vegas some cap flexibility.