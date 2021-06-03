Lehner (undisclosed) isn't on the ice for warmups and won't be in uniform for Wednesday's Game 2 against Colorado, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

The specifics of the absence remain unclear, but Logan Thompson will be the primary backup behind Marc-Andre Fleury for Wednesday's game. Lehner was shelled in Game 1, surrendering seven goals on 37 shots. The 29-year-old will look to get healthy and return to the lineup for Game 3 on Friday.