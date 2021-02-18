Lehner won't make the trip for Saturday's outdoor game against the Avalanche, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Lehner will miss a fifth straight game with his upper-body issue and remains without a definitive timetable for his return to action. The 29-year-old Swede has made five appearances thus far this season, posting a 3-1-1 record while registering a 2.96 GAA and a .890 save percentage.