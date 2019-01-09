Carpenter deposited an empty-net goal Tuesday in a 4-2 win over the Rangers.

The Rangers faced a 3-1 deficit when they pulled goalie Alexandar Georgiev in the waning moments of the road contest. An unsuccessful attempt to rip the puck away from Pierre-Edouard Bellemare led to Carpenter's wide-open look at the net. It's easy to look at Carpenter's running point total for the season -- three goals and eight assists over 42 games -- and assume he hasn't been a fantasy-friendly commodity, but the third-liner remains a key cog on the penalty kill and he occasionally returns value in deep season-long leagues or as a budget-friendly flier in DFS tournaments.