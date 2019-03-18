Carpenter registered an assist and three hits in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Carpenter has assists in consecutive games after a mini-slump of three straight pointless outings. The 28-year-old forward is up to five goals and 12 helpers in 58 games this season, and his three hits Sunday gave him 100 for the year. For the majority of fantasy owners, he can be left on the free agent list.