Carpenter found twine in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Carpenter corraled a Pierre-Edouard Bellemare shot that goalie Jacob Markstrom had initially sent back, ultimately securing his fifth goal of the season. The versatile fourth-liner now has a career-high 15 points through 53 games, though that can primarily be attributed to the fact that he's playing more than ever in his second year with the Golden Knights.